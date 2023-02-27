If it's good enough for Serena Williams and Lionel Messi, padel on beIN SPORTS is good enough for you, too.

- I'm hearing a lot about Padel vs. Pickleball as the sport of the future. Why should I be on Team Padel?



- Elevator pitch - it's tennis meets squash. On a rocket ship. Pickleball is tennis... but on a tiny court. It's... relaxing and accessible to all. Not trying to be snippy, here. Honestly. It's fine.

But Padel is sweaty, fast-moving, and stuffed with rallies. Heck, players run off into the crowd to return shots and come back to finish the point. In fact, here's Jimmy Butler to tell you why he's become such a fan. "Padel complements my basketball skills mentally," said Butler to the NYPost. "The sport teaches me to always compete, which translates to basketball the most. Physically, it's about endurance, ankle stability, and change of pace and direction."

- Ok, I'm intrigued. So who plays it?



- More accurately, who doesn't play it? Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jimmy Butler, Dwayne Wade. Jurgen Klopp had a padel court built at the Liverpool training ground, although maybe the players are playing way too much of it this season.

- Did we say already that Lionel Messi plays? And he won the World Cup, largely because he took up the game and built a court in his backyard. Proven fact.



- I'm in. I need to start watching padel right now!

- It's your lucky day! beIN SPORTS is the global home of padel and the best of the best are in action from Tuesday through Sunday in the Qatar Major Premier Padel, the first of many events across the world in 2023. You can see it all FOR FREE on beIN XTRA from 9:55 AM ET / 6:55 AM PT. You'll never be... paddle bored



- Don't push it.



- Gotcha.