LAUSANNE, MADRID, LONDON, DOHA, NEW YORK, BUENOS AIRES – 28 March 2022 – Premier Padel has today announced that beIN SPORTS will be the exclusive broadcast partner of Premier Padel – the official global padel tour – across 37 countries spanning France, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Asia Pacific (APAC), US & Canada and Turkey.

beIN SPORTS has agreed an initial one-year deal to broadcast the 2022 season with the option of extending the deal further. The rights in the US & Canada only include the inaugural Ooredoo Qatar Major 2022.

The beIN SPORTS agreement covers the following territories:

• France

• Middle East & North Africa: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen

• Asia Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Brunei

• US & Canada – rights only include the inaugural Ooredoo Qatar Major 2022 at this stage

• Turkey

Premier Padel is the official global tour of padel, governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA). The tour officially opens today with the first category one event of the tour, the Ooredoo Qatar Major 2022, taking place at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex – with the tournament concluding on 2 April 2022. Records have already been broken for the Qatar Major without a match being played, with a record 123 pairs registered, including players from 19 different countries, and record tournament prize money of €525,000.

beIN SPORTS becomes the latest global broadcaster to partner with Premier Padel, joining ESPN (South America, Central America, Mexico and Caribbean), Sky Sports (Italy, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Viaplay (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands), Charlton TV (Israel) and SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), ensuring Premier Padel’s inaugural event the Ooredoo Qatar Major 2022 will be seen in over 120 territories around the world.

