In a thrilling finale to the 106th edition of the Giro d'Italia, Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic emerged as the ultimate conqueror, claiming the prestigious title as he crossed the finish line in Rome. The twenty-first and final stage, a 126 km route starting and ending in the Italian capital, witnessed the triumphant sprint of British cyclist Mark Cavendish, who secured his 17th Giro stage win in a stunning display.

Cavendish, set to retire at the end of the season, showcased his impeccable timing and formidable sprinting prowess as he surged past his competitors to claim the stage victory in Rome. Meanwhile, Slovenia's Roglic, riding consistently throughout the race, safely maintained his position within the peloton during the final stage, solidifying his well-deserved first Giro d'Italia title.

As the curtain falls on the Giro d'Italia 2023, the cycling world celebrates the exceptional achievements of both Primoz Roglic and Mark Cavendish.