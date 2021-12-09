With beautiful Miami as the site, the World Padel Tour was officially announced with an exhibition play of the sport.

"It's the fastest-growing sport in the world," says Daniel Homedes, Wynwood Padel Club's owner and promoter of Padel in the United States. "All over Europe it's been growing unbelievably through the last three years, and now it's finally coming to the US, so we feel that in the next 2 to 5 years it's going to explode here."

The World Padel Tour will open the 2022 season on February 22nd., with the Miami Padel Open. This week-long event will host players from all over the world in both men's and women's competitions.

Check beIN SPORTS USA social media platforms and programming regularly to catch the latest of top world Padel events.