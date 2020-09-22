beIN SPORTS XTRA to air the second season of Karate Combat – the world’s first professional, full-contact karate league on September 24 at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST featuring color commentary by Seattle Seahawks running back and NFL Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch, showing off his love for martial arts and irreverent sense of humor, alongside combat sports hall-of-famer Bas Rutten. Lynch will appear in the first three episodes of the 12-week season and is the first of many celebrity and pro-athlete guests.

The 12-episode season of Karate Combat will air weekly on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST / 7pm PST on beIN SPORTS XTRA with an encore presentation on Saturdays at 11 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. PST on beIN SPORTS.

The second season will feature bouts in four virtual worlds rendered real-time in Unreal Engine, the video game engine behind Fortnite. Karate Combat is the first sports league to blend real-time virtual effects with world-class athletics. Broadcasts are live-to-tape.

Where:

Fans can watch all the action from their TV, mobile device or tablet on beIN SPORTS XTRA,, available in the U.S. and Canada on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), and XUMO TV (746), and additionally in the U.S. on Pluto TV, Redbox, Tivo, and over-the-air stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose – San Francisco – Oakland, Atlanta, Miami – Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others. For more information and schedules visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

beIN SPORTS can be found nationwide through traditional and streaming service providers, including: Charter, Dish, SlingTV, Verizon Fios, Hotwire, FuboTV, Liberty, Fanatiz, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others.

When:

- Thursdays (starting on September 24) at 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT on beIN SPORTS XTRA

- Saturdays (starting on September 26) at 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT on beIN SPORTS