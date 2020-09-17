An ancient art reborn by revitalizing the martial art of Karate with high-tech visual elements and cutting edge video production. Karate Combat blends the ancient art of Karate with its rich heritage and millions of dedicated fans and practitioners, with unique and innovative video production.

WATCH THE NEW TRAILER! Karate Combat returns for another season: martial arts in a way never seen before! #enterthepit #karatecombat #fullcontactentertainment pic.twitter.com/EQJmxhuWkC — Karate Combat 🥋 (@KarateCombat) September 13, 2020

As the premier professional karate organization in the world, Karate Combat has secured the majority of intellectual property in the field including exclusive contracts with the top fighters and patented core aspects of the sport.

Karate Combat is designed to elevate what is already one of the best known and most popular sports in the world. As a positive change agent for the sport Karate Combat’s format and cutting edge production will engage current and millions of new fans to the world of karate.

Unreal locations. The second season features bouts in 4 virtual worlds rendered real-time in Unreal Engine, the video game engine behind Fortnite. Karate Combat is the first sports league to blend real-time virtual effects with world-class athletics.

The new season of Karate Combat begins on September 26 and will air for free on the new beIN SPORTS XTRA network!