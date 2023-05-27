Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) won Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia, an individual time trial held between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari, covering a distance of 18.6 km. He has sealed the pink race with just one inconsequential stage remaining in Rome.

Roglic was significantly superior to all his rivals and demonstrated his dominance in the uphill time trial, finishing with a time of 44:23 minutes, averaging 25.125 km/h, 40 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas (Ineos), who lost the pink jersey, and 42 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida.