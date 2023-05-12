Italian Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa) conquered Gran Sasso in the seventh stage of the Giro, completing a breakaway that began over 200 km from the finish line, marking his first professional victory.

Right behind, Czech Karel Vacek (Team Corratec-SelleItalia) and Italian Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) arrived, while Slovenian Primoz Roglic and Belgian Remco Evenepoel crossed the finish line three minutes and twenty seconds later.

The 'Maglia Rosa,' however, still remains in the possession of Andreas Leknessund (DSM), making him the Norwegian rider who has worn it consecutively the most times (4), surpassing Knut Knudsen.