Aurelién Paret Peintre (Ag2r Citrôen) has won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia, held between Venosa and Lago Laceno, covering a distance of 175 km. The Norwegian Andreas Leknessund (DSM) took the Maglia Rosa.

Peintre and Leknessund arrived in a breakaway to the finish line, with the Frenchman being faster and clocking a time of 4h16:04. The Nordic cyclist is the new leader of the Giro, having surpassed the 1 minute and 40 seconds that separated him from the Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

The definitive breakaway of the day was led by seven riders: Ghebreigzabhier (Trek), Skujins and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Barguil (Arkéa), Conci (Alpecin), Leknessund (DSM) and Paret-Peintre (AG2R).