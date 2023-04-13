The cyclist Joel Suter (Tudor Pro Cycling) has won the third stage of the Giro di Sicilia, which took place between the towns of Enna and Termini Imerse.

The Swiss cyclist launched a solo attack in the final kilometers, although the peloton was closing in, Suter refused to give up and displayed his strength by powering through the final hairpin climb, crossing the finish line first.

Filippo Fiorelli, a local rider (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), finished four seconds behind Suter, securing second place. Elia Viviani (Italian National Team, finished third in the stage.

Before the final stage between Mount Etna and Giarre, Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) maintains the red leader's jersey, with Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) just six seconds behind, with his teammate Diego Ulissi third at 14 seconds.