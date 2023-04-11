Finn Fisher-Back (UAE Team Emirates) secured his first professional win on Stage 1 of the Giro di Sicilia by breaking away from the pack one kilometer before the finish line in Agrigento.

- How to watch the Giro di Sicilia 🚴‍♂️

This marks the first victory for New Zealand in this four-stage race, as Fisher-Back finished eight seconds ahead of Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa).

"This was not the plan at all. I expected Diego to come over as well," Fisher-Back said. He admitted that he was still in shock and could hardly believe his victory.

Diego Ulissi (Uae Team Emirates) finished with the same time as Albanese and claimed the third spot on the podium. The fourth position went to the reigning champion, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain – Victorious), who was considered a top contender for the win. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan Team) finished in fifth place, 18 seconds behind the leader.