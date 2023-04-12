During the second stage of the Giro di Sicilia, Italian riders excelled, securing six spots among the top ten finishers. The 193km race from Canicattì to Vittoria favored fast sprinters, with sprinter teams catching up to the day's breakaway just 8km from the finish line. The final sprint was initiated by UAE Team Emirates, but Niccolò Bonifazio (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) emerged as the winner, crossing the finish line 200 meters ahead of Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa) and Blake Quick (Team Jayco AlUla).

This was the first victory with Intermarché-Circus-Wanty for Niccolò Bonifazio.

"I was motivated today and was able to do a perfect job. The team employed two young cyclists and three for the climbing, so I was a little bit alone. I started with the team at the beginning of the route, but in the end, I was by myself and managed to get a good position. And at the end, I had good legs for the sprint. In fact, I started it quite early because I didn't want to be near the peloton, and I was able to push hard and win.", he admitted after his victory.

Finn Fisher-Black, who retained the yellow and red leader's jersey in the general classification, said, "It was a nice feeling to ride with the leader’s jersey today. I never experienced that before".

Finish Order:

Niccolò Bonifazio (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) - 4:28:37

Vincenzo Albanian (EOLO-Kometa) -

Blake Quick (Team Jayco AlUla) -

Filippo Fiorelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) -

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain - Victorious) -

Andrea D'Amato (Biesse - Carrera) -

Cameron Scott (Bahrain - Victorious) -

Álvaro José Hodeg (UAE Team Emirates) -

Alessandro Motta (Biesse - Carrera) -

Tom Portsmouth (Bingoal WB) -