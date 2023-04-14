Alexy Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) claimed overall victory at the Giro di Sicilia by winning the 4th and final stage.

The cyclist put in a masterclass on the final stage, after attacking the final climb and then showing off his skills on the descent to take victory in Giarre. Louis Meintjes tried to reel him in, but Lutsenko was too strong and finished 40 seconds ahead. Vincenzo Albanese won the sprint for third place, securing a spot on the podium in third overall.

It was a disappointing day for Finn Fisher-Black, who had held the race lead going into the final stage of the Giro di Sicilia. The young Kiwi rider finished eighth in the chase group, 1:15 behind stage winner Alexey Lutsenko, and slipped to fourth overall in the final classification, 1:07 behind the new champion.