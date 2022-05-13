Amazing stage 7 today on a long and heavy track in Diamante-Potenza, Koen Bouwman was the winner after an amazing and spirited end sprint.
The Dutchman who represents Jumbo-Visma was the fastest in the last sector to surpass his teammate Dumoulin, and Mollema and Formolo were placed second and third after the winner surpassed them in the end.
First victory at the Giro 2022 for Koen Bouwman
Giro d'Italia