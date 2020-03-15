Sports stars were coming to terms on Sunday with another day of being sidelined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Competitions including the LaLiga, the NBA and Formula One were off as sport attempts to combat the spread of the virus.

There have been over 160,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,000 deaths worldwide.

Without work to keep them busy, athletes were finding other ways to entertain themselves - and often posting evidence online.

In the United States, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been vocal in bemoaning his boredom while the NBA is paused, but the world received evidence of how he has been using his time.

The Greek Freak's girlfriend uploaded a video of the reigning MVP playing Deep Purple's Smoke on the Water on guitar, and the Milwaukee Bucks ace replied: "If anyone wants a guitarist for their group, I'm free. Inbox me for booking."

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back... @Giannis_An34 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

Elsewhere, Barcelona phenom Ansu Fati used the hiatus to brush up on his gaming skills, along with his two younger brothers.

The 17-year-old posted a photo of the three in front of a television screen playing FIFA.

Ansu Fati and his brothers spending their social distancing time the same way most of us are 🎮🕹 https://t.co/MFLE34JXbz — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 15, 2020

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stayed active this weekend.

His pop star girlfriend Perrie Edwards - a member of Little Mix - posted a video of the pair dancing at home with the caption: "Precautionary self isolation can be fun!"

Soccer's most famous popstar WAG had also featured in a social media post on Saturday.

David Beckham had been anticipating Inter Miami's first home match against his former club LA Galaxy before the 2020 MLS season was suspended.

Beckham instead took his family to see his expansion club's stadium, though, and wife Victoria was enjoying herself as the tannoy blasted out Spice Girls songs.

Robert Lewandowski and Gabriel Jesus shared clips of their workouts, but Dries Mertens' was a little different.

The Napoli star was filmed lifting a giant wine bottle in his exercises, posting the video with the caption: "My greatest advice in life, 'A little bit of wine is the solution to a lot of problems'."

And Barcelona B midfielder Riqui Puig joined a campaign to keep people in their homes in Spain, skillfully juggling toilet roll in an apparent reference to the stockpiling prompted by the virus.