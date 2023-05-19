Anthony Hudson Opens Up About USMNT and More in Exclusive beIN SPORTS Interview May 20, 2023 00:09 10:23 min What's happening with Gio Reyna and Pulisic? This and more in this exclusive conversation with the coach. USMNT Concacaf United States Christian Pulisic Gio Reyna Folarin Balogun -Latest Videos 14:55 min Historic Win: Morocco Claim AFCON U17 Title 10:23 min Exclusive Interview with Anthony Hudson 10:09 min Al-Ahly Advance to CAF Champions League Final 10:55 min Lyon's Victory Keeps European Dream Alive 14:02 min Giro d'Italia: Einer Rubio Wins Stage 13 1:00 min Jose Mourinho Into Another European final 1:52 min Vinicius Jr. Could Have Joined FC Barcelona 13:35 min Burkina Faso Beat Mali, Takes Third Place 10:20 min Fenerbahce Win and Close the Gap with Galatasaray 12:41 min Giro d'Italia: Nico Denz Crowns a Sprint