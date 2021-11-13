How to Watch the World Padel Championship in the US and North America

beIN SPORTS has acquired the exclusive rights to the long-awaited Qatar Ooredoo World Padel Championship across 37 territories spanning North America, Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Asia-Pacific.



Viewers across four continents will be able to watch the world’s top talent go head-to-head exclusively on beIN, as it prepares to broadcast every Center Court set - including the semi-final and final - from Monday 15th to Saturday 20th November 2021.

beIN has also been appointed the global sales partner for the World Padel Championship, responsible for selling the rights in markets outside of beIN’s own network. beIN now fulfills the role of global sales partner for each of the World Padel Championship, France’s Ligue 1, and the Turkish Süper Lig.

This inaugural Qatar edition of the increasingly popular sport is the first time the Qatar Ooredoo World Padel Championship will be held in the Middle East, and the Asian continent as a whole, which is seen as a key step in the development of Padel. Organized by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation - this year’s Championship will see 320 players from 16 nations battle it out at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Qatar.

Throughout the week, the round-robin sets - a format in which all contestants will oppose each other in turn - will be available on beIN SPORTS with expert commentary in English and Spanish in North America.

As the tournament progresses, the global network will host a dedicated studio for the semi-finals (19 Nov) and finals (20 Nov).

Commenting on the broadcasting of the Ooredoo World Padel Championship, Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, noted: "beIN’s acquisition of the Qatar Ooredoo World Padel Championship further demonstrates the unparalleled breadth of our sports portfolio, supported by our best-in-class analysis and programming. We are delighted to bring the power of padel to our audiences across four continents, right here from our beIN MENA headquarters in Qatar, and to grow global interest in this thriving sport. This is also yet another international sports tournament hosted by Qatar, as the country gears up to stage the biggest tournament in the world - the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022”.

How and when to watch?

beIN will have LIVE coverage of the tournament on beIN Connect with English audio and beIN XTRA en Español for Spanish language.

beIN Connect will have live coverage from November 15th to November 20th between 6 am and 4pm, while beIN XTRA en Español will do from 2pm to 4pm, during the same dates, or when the last match ends.

If you missed any of the action, The Game of the day and the Finals, on both men's and women's, will be aired from November 15th to November 20th on three of our signals: on beIN SPORTS from 11 PM to 3 AM, on beIN SPORTS Ñ from 8 PM to 12 AM, and on beIN XTRA from 12 AM to 4 AM.

Also, the Finals will be re-aired on beIN SPORTS on Sunday 21st of November from 11.30 PM to 1.30 AM for the male competition, while women's will be aired immediately after until 3.30 AM, while the Spanish re-air, on beIN SPORTS Ñ will be on November 20th at 10 PM for the male competition, and November 21th at 9 PM for the women's counterpart.