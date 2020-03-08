Adesanya Beats Romero to Retain UFC Middleweight Title

Israel Adesanya successfully defended his UFC middleweight championship with a unanimous-decision win over Yoel Romero.

Adesanya improved to 19-0 after getting the better of Romero in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in Adesanya's favour.

After few exchanges between the fighters in the opening two rounds, Adesanya landed the more decisive blows thereafter.

Romero (13-5) has now lost four of his past five fights, including the previous three.

Earlier, Zhang Weili retained the women's strawweight title with a split-decision win against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a classic.