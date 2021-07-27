Simone Biles is "dealing with things internally" after she withdrew from the women's team final at Tokyo 2020 after just one rotation.

Biles was confirmed to have pulled out with a "medical issue" following a disappointing performance on the vault.

She landed awkwardly after failing to execute an Amanar and completing only a Yurchenko 1.5 twist.

Biles posted the lowest score of the first rotation on Tuesday before pulling out, with NBC reporting her withdrawal was down to a "mental issue she is having", according to comments from a Team USA coach.

Team USA were unable to defend their title and had to settle for silver, losing out to the Russian Olympic Committee, with Great Britain taking bronze.

But they were satisfied with the resilience they showed in the face of adversity, Biles indicating she would return for the women's all-around final on Thursday.

The now six-time Olympic medallist told BBC Sport: "I'm okay, just dealing with things internally that will get fixed out in the next couple of days.

"It's made us stronger [as a team] for sure."

Asked if she would be back on Thursday, Biles replied: "Yes."

Biles is the defending champion in the all-around from Rio 2016, where she also won gold in the vault and floor exercise.