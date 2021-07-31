Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah Sets Olympic Record As She Defends 100m Gold

Tokyo Olympics: Thompson-Herah defends women's 100m title

Getty Images

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest woman in history as she retained her Olympic women's 100 metre crown in Tokyo with a Games record of 10.61 seconds.

The Jamaican posted a slightly slower time than reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the heats but pipped her compatriot in Saturday's incredible final at the Olympic Stadium.

 

Thompson-Herah's time was just 0.12s short of the all-time women's 100m record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Fraser-Pryce, who won gold in 2008 and 2012 before claiming bronze in 2016, finished in a time of 10.74 and Shericka Jackson completed a Jamaican one-two-three with a personal best of 10.76.

Six of the eight competitors finished under 11 seconds as one of the most hotly anticipated events of the Tokyo Games lived up to its billing.

Jamaica Olympics Track & Field Elaine Thompson-Herah
Previous Djokovic Blames Mental And Physical Exhaustion Fol
Read
Djokovic Blames Mental And Physical Exhaustion Following Bronze Medal Loss
Next

Latest Stories

>