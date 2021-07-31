Elaine Thompson-Herah Sets Olympic Record As She Defends 100m Gold

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest woman in history as she retained her Olympic women's 100 metre crown in Tokyo with a Games record of 10.61 seconds.

The Jamaican posted a slightly slower time than reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the heats but pipped her compatriot in Saturday's incredible final at the Olympic Stadium.

Thompson-Herah's time was just 0.12s short of the all-time women's 100m record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Fraser-Pryce, who won gold in 2008 and 2012 before claiming bronze in 2016, finished in a time of 10.74 and Shericka Jackson completed a Jamaican one-two-three with a personal best of 10.76.

Six of the eight competitors finished under 11 seconds as one of the most hotly anticipated events of the Tokyo Games lived up to its billing.