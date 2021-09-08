Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

“Yeah, I think it's butterflies, it's kind of been anxious because you kind of put a lot into it, and emotionally, you're at a super high point. You're really focused like that. We've had some really good days of practice. It definitely feels like a regular season week. Preseason is one thing. It definitely has a preseason feel. When the games don't count on the scoreboard, ultimately you know you're only going to play a certain amount of plays. But when everything counts, everything's in the books on this one, you want to be at your best. So, we've had a really good three days of prep. And we just want to go out and play really well, but we've got to go do it. It's one thing to talk about it. And we put ourselves in a decent position to be ready to go. I feel like we're going to go out there and we'll be excited and we're playing against a really good football team, with a bunch of really talented players. And they’re really well coached. So we are going to have to play a great game."