Kansas City Chiefs star and quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes he is ready to play following toe surgery.

Mahomes underwent surgery after Kansas City's Super LV loss to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February.

The Chiefs will open their 2021 NFL campaign against the Cleveland Browns on September 12 and the 2018 MVP feels he is ready to go.

"If there was a game [today], I'd be able to play in it, I think,'' said Mahomes.

"There's still stuff I'm going to have to work through. I have to continue to rehab, continue to keep strengthening that stuff.

"But it's good to be able to get out there earlier than the schedule had me and be able to get some work in.''

Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards per game with 316.0 in 2020, well clear of Deshaun Watson (301.4) in second.

Watson's Houston Texans were the only team in the league to produce more passing plays of 20 yards or more (70 to 69) and more touchdown throws of at least 20 yards (16 to 15).

The Chiefs ranked 12th in rushing yards per attempt (4.46), but were in the top 10 for rushes of 10 yards or more with 57.

Mahomes has previously said he wants the Chiefs to become the first team in history to finish a season 20-0 following the NFL's expanded regular-season schedule.

"I believe the question I was asked is, what record did I want to break?'' Mahomes said. "To me, records don't mean anything if you're not winning that last game at the end of the season.

"It's about going in every single week with the mindset that we're trying to win, we're going to win. And at the end of the day whatever the record is, if it's 20-0 or wherever it is, you win that last game of the season and you're going to be happy with whatever happened earlier in the season.

"People get all hyped up about saying 20-0 because you have to take it one week at a time, but at the end of the day you want to continue to win every single week. I'm not going into the season hoping I lose any games."