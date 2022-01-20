Kansas City Chiefs ready to face 'great competitor' Josh Allen January 20, 2022 14:29 0:36 min NFL Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Josh Allen -Latest Videos 0:36 min Chiefs ready to face 'great competitor' Allen 1:36 min Rodgers laments naive Leicester as Conte applauds 0:40 min Barca to sell Dembele this month 1:47 min Rumors: Ronaldo's to quit? 1:15 min Man Utd 'destroyed' by Brentford 0:37 min Simeone demands more from Atletico 6:36 min Great play, VAR and one more for Nigeria 8:44 min Egypt to 2nd round of AFCON after beating Sudan 11:16 min Nigeria cruise into AFCON's group of 16 2:30 min Nigeria strike first against Guinea-Bissau