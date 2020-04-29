Brett Favre believes Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers will finish his career elsewhere after the team acquired Jordan Love in the NFL Draft.

Many parallels have already been drawn between the Packers drafting Love with the 26th pick on Thursday while already having a franchise quarterback in Rodgers, and when Green Bay picked the latter in 2005 while already boasting future Hall of Famer Favre.

Like many NFL analysts, Favre was also shocked that a Packers team one game away from reaching last season's Super Bowl opted to find Rodgers' heir apparent as opposed to upgrading their offense.

"I'll be honest with you, I was very surprised," Favre said on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. "I really thought that they would go in the direction of an offensive weapon. They were several plays from being in the Super Bowl."

Rodgers' current contract runs through the 2021 season, and Favre believes with Thursday's selection of Love, the 36-year-old will now finish his career somewhere other than Green Bay – just like the gunslinger himself.

"I think he'll play somewhere else," Favre said. "My gut tells me that he won't finish his career as a Green Bay Packer."

Rodgers – a Super Bowl champion and two-time MVP – was his usual terrific-self last season, earning an eighth Pro Bowl selection while passing for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions to lead Green Bay to a 13-3 record and to the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers, though, only had one receiver with more than 35 receptions (Davante Adams) in 2019, as their passing game relied heavily on running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and tight end Jimmy Graham, who is now on the Chicago Bears.

"Green Bay's one of them that should be playing for now...they don't draft any weapons, not just in the first round but any weapons that can help immediately," Favre said. "That just sends a message of disrespect, I would think, to Aaron Rodgers. He has every right to be disappointed if he is."

In addition to neglecting an opportunity to improve the offense – Green Bay have actually never used a first-round pick on an offensive skill position player since drafting Rodgers 15 years ago – Favre also fears by drafting a QB, the Packers sent the wrong message to Rodgers and may have done irreversible damage to their relationship.

"Green Bay's not going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers the next few years if he plays like we expect him to play," Favre said. "They've got a shot with or without a first-round receiver. He's that good. So I would do all I could to not burn that bridge. And I don't think that they did that. I think they burned a bridge. At some point I think it will rear its ugly head."