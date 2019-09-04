Ezekiel Elliott has ended his holdout by signing a six-year contract worth $90million with the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott, who had one year left on his rookie contract as well as a fifth-year team option, will now be under contract with Dallas through the 2026 season.

Dallas had offered to make Elliott the second highest-paid running back, but he held out for the long haul as he continued to train in Mexico with Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk while sitting out the preseason.

A workhorse in the team's offense, Elliott earned his second rushing title in three years with 1,434 yards on a league-high 304 carries with six touchdowns last season.

He added 77 receptions for 567 yards with three scores. The Cowboys face the New York Giants in their season opener on Sunday, and Elliott is likely now to be available to feature.