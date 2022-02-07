CAIRO SANTOS

Chicago Bears

"Yeah, it's all surprising how much [Harry Kane] was into the NFL. And then after seeing him kick, he was making 50 yards with his right leg, 45 yards with his left leg. It was like, 'wow, man, this guy is…’. I mean, he does that with a soccer ball too. I mean, he strikes them upper 90 with just a very good ball striker. So I kept following him. I kept seeing comments like [joining NFL] was a dream of his, and I'd be willing to help him because I want to see that. I want to see that type of fast leg, good ball striking. He can be an NFL kicker for sure. I think it would be a cool story, a great story that I think could open doors to soccer players that have that dream. I mean, 95 per cent of kickers in the NFL started from soccer. When Harry Kane is ready, if you want us to get together and kick some footballs, I'd love to show him."

SOUNDBITE (English)

HARRY KANE

Tottenham Hotspur

"Yeah, no. we're still in the early stages. Obviously I get asked this question a lot because I love the game so much. And I mentioned, of course, it'd be great to explore that opportunity one day, but I'm still early. I'm still thinking about soccer first, but I know it will take a lot of hard work and dedication to go out and do it. I know there'll be a lot of training, a lot of practising.”