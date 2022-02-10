MATTHEW STAFFORD

Los Angeles Rams

"[Joe Burrow] is a really talented guy. Really talented football player, great competitor, very even keel, throws it great, moves around great. I think he does a great job for a young player, dissecting defense, understanding where the football should go, and then he does a nice job of putting the ball in spots where his guys can go make plays for him. I've been a fan of his since he was at LSU. Love the way he played, love the way he competed there, and that's done nothing but carry over into this league. And he's in this game because he's willed that team to a bunch of wins, and that's an impressive thing for a guy of his age."



JOE BURROW

Cincinnati Bengals

"Well, I always really enjoyed watching [Matthew Stafford]. My most vivid memories are the Lions always played on Thanksgiving, so I always got to see him play with my family all around sitting down and watching football on Thanksgiving Day. And I always thought he didn't always get the credit that he deserved for what he was doing. He's been one of the best players in this league his entire career. And just because they didn't have the team success in the playoffs, I think kind of overshadowed what he was doing as a player."