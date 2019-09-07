Antonio Brown is set to join 2019 Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots after he was released by the Oakland Raiders, according to reports.

Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per Drew Rosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Here’s the deal, per Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus: It is a one-year contract worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Brown, who was acquired by the Raiders in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March, has been at the centre of much controversy in recent months, including a holdout due to a dispute with the NFL over helmet regulations.

The wide receiver was consequently fined $53,950 for missing mandatory practices and walk-throughs.

It was reported Brown faced a ban following a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock, but he issued an apology and was back training with the Raiders on Friday, seemingly putting the myriad issues behind him.

Brown posted a video on his official YouTube page on Friday that appeared to include clips of a conversation with head coach Jon Gruden in which the player says: "I've been trying to be a Raider since day one."

"It's time for me to control my own narrative," he wrote alongside the video. "Show the world I'm not the bad guy."

On Saturday, an Instagram post from Brown suggested his relationship with Oakland had soured once more, asking the team to release him.