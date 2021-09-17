Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady believes he can play on until he is 50-years-old.

The 44-year-old led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title last season, claiming his seventh career title after six with the New England Patriots.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP has previously said he will only retire when he feels he can no longer contribute at a championship level.

Brady was bullish, with a touch of humour, when he was asked about playing until he was 50 by Bucs teammate Rob Gronkowski on Tommy & Gronky.

"Seems to be a hot question lately," Brady said. "I don't find it so difficult.

"Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement.

"I think I can. I think it's a yes."

Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in Tampa Bay's opening win over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.

The quarterback won last season's Super Bowl MVP and across the 2020 season had a completion rate of 65.7 per cent, throwing 4633 yards with 40 touchdowns.

Brady's 40 touchdowns were the second most in a season in his NFL career to date.