Tyreek Hill Cleared To Return To Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has been cleared to begin training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs after an NFL investigation found he did not violate the league's personal conduct policy.

The league said in a statement on Friday they had conducted a "comprehensive investigation" into allegations Hill had abused his three-year-old son and found that, based on the evidence available, the Chiefs receiver had not violated the league's policy.

Love you guys !!!✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/QWKA7ia37i — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 19, 2019

"Throughout this investigation, the NFL's primary concern has been the well-being of the child," the league said in a release.

"Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child's ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families."

Hill, 25, will now be able to join the Chiefs for camp and "all club activities" going forward. The team's veterans are due to report to camp by July 26 and have their first practice the following day.

The Chiefs said in a release that they expect Hill to be there.

Chiefs statement on WR Tyreek Hill.https://t.co/2Rs8Y8atlX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 19, 2019

"Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp," the statement read in part.

"The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week."

Local authorities determined Hill would not face charges in connection with the accusations, which first surfaced in mid-March, but the Chiefs suspended Hill indefinitely in April following an audio clip that allegedly included the receiver and his fiancee Crystal Espinal discussing how their child had hurt his arm.

Hill's attorney wrote a lengthy letter to the NFL denying the child abuse claims.

Johnson County district attorney Steve Howe said in April that although his office believed a crime had occurred, "the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime."

The NFL said on Friday they did not have access to law enforcement records, which have been sealed by the court, and they left open the possibility that they could take "appropriate steps" against Hill "if further information becomes available".

Hill met with league officials for more than eight hours last month to discuss the case.