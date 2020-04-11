Tua Tagovailoa: "I'll Play For Whoever Takes Me"

Tua Tagovailoa is not worried about those who consider him an injury-prone risk in the NFL Draft.

The former Alabama quarterback is expected to be one of the first names off the board later this month, though his stock could take a hit due to the dislocated hip he suffered in November.

While those who performed the surgery said Tagovailoa will be fully healthy by the time NFL training camps open, ex-New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum suggested teams should not spend a top-10 pick on the quarterback due to the medical concerns.

Tagovailoa also missed time because of high ankle sprains during his three years at Alabama, yet the 22-year-old believes such injuries are part and parcel of the sport.

"I'm not playing badminton. I'm not on the swim team," he told former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley during an Instagram Live.

"It is a physical sport. You're gonna get hurt. That just comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate that I got hurt every season.

"It's a part of the game. It's a contact sport. I can only control what I can control. I can't control that."

Many mock drafts have suggested the Miami Dolphins will select Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick, though the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots have also been identified as two other potential landing spots.

"I'll play for whoever takes me," Tagovailoa added.

"I just want to play, man. It doesn't matter what organisation I go to, man. I just want to play.

"I look forward to playing under any organisation that is willing to take a chance on me."