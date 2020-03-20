Tom Brady Officially Joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has confirmed he will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having left the New England Patriots after 20 years with the team.

The 42-year-old won six Super Bowls and nine AFC Championships in a sensational spell of dominance with the Patriots after being drafted at 199 overall back in 2000.

Intense speculation over his future followed January's playoff defeat to the Tennessee Titans and Brady announced he would be leaving the Pats in posts on social media on Tuesday.

On Friday, he confirmed in an Instagram post that his next team will be the Bucs.

According to reports, Brady will be paid around $30million-a-year.

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer! — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Brady will replace Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback at Raymond James Stadium and work under head coach Bruce Arians, who is entering his second season.

Three-time NFL MVP Brady will be tasked with turning the Bucs’ fortunes around as they bid to end a run that has seen them fail to reach the playoffs since 2007.

They had a 7-9 record in the NFC South last season as Winston led the league with 5,109 passing yards and threw 33 touchdowns but also racked up 30 interceptions.

The answer you’ve been waiting for… pic.twitter.com/VFZplmbuxc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Brady will look forward to working with some impressive receiving weapons after being starved of quality options with the Patriots recent seasons.

Family considerations are said to have played a part in his decision to remain on the East Coast amid interest from the Los Angeles Chargers but the presence of the Bucs’ Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would have also appealed.

Evans has registered six consecutive 1,000-yard-plus seasons and Godwin went for 1,333 yards last season, while tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate give Brady some other intriguing playmakers.

An improving Bucs defense will again be led by NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett, who has received the franchise tag, while Jason Pierre-Paul has re-signed with the team in free agency.

A competitive NFC South will be one key obstacle for Brady. Fellow veteran QB Drew Brees is staying with the New Orleans Saints, winners of the division for three straight years.

The Atlanta Falcons, led by Matt Ryan, are three seasons removed from their Super Bowl defeat to a Brady-inspired Patriots, while the Carolina Panthers will have new QB Teddy Bridgewater under center.