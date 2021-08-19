Tom Brady: “I love physically to train to put myself in a position to compete. I love the mental aspect of the sport. And I have a lot of fun doing it. It [brings] a lot of joy in my life. I think so much of it is you can do anything with people you want to really be with, things will look great. You’re with your kids, you’re with your family, it doesn’t matter if you’re at the park, the house, the movies – you’re having a great time. I have a great group of teammates, a great group of coaches. I’m really enjoying the camaraderie, and again, we get to play football so that bring us all a lot of joy. It’s a lot of fun. Competition is great. I've got to keep earning it. I don’t think there is any aspect of me that thinks what I’ve done last year means anything. I've got to go do it this year.”