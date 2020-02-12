Español
Tepper: Newton's Future Depends On His Recovery

Cam Newton's future with the Carolina Panthers will depend on his recovery from foot surgery, according to owner David Tepper.

Cam Newton's future with the Carolina Panthers depends on his health, according to team owner David Tepper.

Panthers quarterback Newton is out of contract in 2021 and there are doubts over the 2015 MVP's future in Carolina, where Matt Rhule is the new head coach.

Newton endured another injury-hit season, with the 30-year-old making just two appearances due to a foot problem as the Panthers finished 5-11.

 

"Listen. I'm not a doctor,'' Tepper said on Tuesday. "I've said it a million times, is he healthy? He's not a doctor.

"There's a lot of different things that can happen. Is he healthy? And then we can talk.''

Tepper added: "Look, I've said again and again about it, it's a question of how healthy he is.

"That's still the number one overwhelming thing, to see how healthy he is and to figure out when he's healthy or not. Everything comes from that.''

