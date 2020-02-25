Tagovailoa Expects Medical Clearance Before NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa has offered a positive update on his recovery from a serious hip injury, revealing he expects to receive full medical clearance from his doctors on March 9.

Quarterback Tagovailoa needed surgery after suffering a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip in November, cutting short his final season with Alabama.

Tua Tagovailoa said his medical exam at the combine started at 10am and it lasted NINE HOURS. pic.twitter.com/vmqDVT5mpR — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) February 25, 2020

However, the 21-year-old has worked hard in his recovery after confirming his plan to enter the NFL Draft, with the target now to be ready to throw for teams at a personal pro day in April.

"I've been rehabbing my butt off," Tagovailoa told the media at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"After March 9, when I get clearance from my doctors, it's full go up until my pro day.

"This rehab process has been gradually getting up as far as workouts with what we've been doing, such as strengthening all the parts around the hip.

"Being able to be ready so that once March 9 hits and we are cleared to go, I'll be able to do everything."

Tagovailoa had thrown 33 touchdown passes and rushed for two more in the 2019 college season until he was hurt in the Crimson Tide's 38-7 win over Mississippi State.

An expected first-round pick despite the injury, he understands that an NFL team may elect to sit him behind a more experienced quarterback during his rookie season.

"I want to be able to play as a competitor, but a lot of the greats have been mentored by big-time quarterbacks, veteran quarterbacks," he said.

"If a team needs me to go out and start for them, I'll do that. But if they need me to sit behind and learn from him, I can't see what's wrong with that."