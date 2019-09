Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 NFL season with an elbow injury.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement regarding QB Ben Roethlisberger's elbow injury.



MORE: https://t.co/xH30BJJx1S pic.twitter.com/Eyk2oBkqQe — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 16, 2019

Roethlisberger was injured in the Steelers' 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Here's a video of the Ben Roethlisberger injury.pic.twitter.com/PsP1Z1Rhxy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Mason Rudolph took over at quarterback for Roethlisberger after the injury.