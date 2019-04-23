Español
Seahawks Trade Frank Clark To Chiefs

Frank Clark is set to receive a $105.5million contract from the Kansas City Chiefs after reportedly being traded from the Seattle Seahawks.

(Getty Images)

 

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has reportedly been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle will receive a first-round draft pick in 2019 and a second-round pick in 2020, and the teams also will swap third-round picks this year.

 

In order to facilitate the deal, the franchise-tagged Clark has agreed to a new five-year, $105.5million contract with $63.5m guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The move comes a little over a month after the Chiefs traded defensive end Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick. 

Clark, 25, was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2015 draft and was slated to earn $17m on the franchise tag in 2019.

He is coming off his most productive season in which he registered a career-high 13 sacks.

