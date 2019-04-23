Seahawks Trade Frank Clark To Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has reportedly been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle will receive a first-round draft pick in 2019 and a second-round pick in 2020, and the teams also will swap third-round picks this year.

This is happening. The trade is agreed to. Here we go. https://t.co/gXJZMmUDsR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2019

In order to facilitate the deal, the franchise-tagged Clark has agreed to a new five-year, $105.5million contract with $63.5m guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The move comes a little over a month after the Chiefs traded defensive end Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick.

Clark, 25, was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2015 draft and was slated to earn $17m on the franchise tag in 2019.

He is coming off his most productive season in which he registered a career-high 13 sacks.