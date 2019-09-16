Español
Keep beIN
NFL

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Reportedly Set For Surgery On Thumb Injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees could be sidelined for six weeks following thumb surgery, according to reports.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Drew Brees is set to miss a game through injury for just the second time in his New Orleans career after hurting his thumb against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints quarterback was forced to leave the field in the first quarter of the Week 2 game after making contact with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Brees had his hand taped as a precaution as he watched on from the sideline as back-up Teddy Bridgewater took over for the remainder of a 27-9 loss.

According to reports by NFL Media and ESPN, which cited unidentified sources, the 40-year-old has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and will require surgery, potentially ruling him out for up to six weeks.

 

NFL New Orleans Saints Drew Brees
Previous Sports Burst - Messi Returns!
Read
Sports Burst - Messi Returns!
Next Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Out For Se
Read
Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Out For Season With Elbow Injury

Latest Stories