Russell Wilson Agrees To Seahawks Contract Extension

Quarterback Russell Wilson appears to have agreed a new long-term contract with the Seattle Seahawks after uploading a video on social media in which he said, "we got a deal".
The Super Bowl XLVIII champion and six-time Pro Bowler was due to become an unrestricted free agent next year and had reportedly given Seattle an April 15 deadline to offer an extension.
SEATTLE. Let’s get it. @Seahawks #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/xeWnEnUzmR— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 16, 2019
It seemed that date would pass without Wilson agreeing fresh terms but, after midnight on the United States' west coast, the 30-year-old uploaded a video on his social media channels which suggested a deal had been struck.
According to a report by ESPN, Wilson reached an agreement on a four-year, $140million extension, with a $65m signing bonus, which would make him the NFL's highest-paid player.
Alongside his wife and R&B singer Ciara, Wilson said: "Hey Seattle, we got a deal.
"Go Hawks. But I'm going to see y'all in the morning. Time for y'all to go to bed."
Ciara added: "Finally, we can go to sleep!"
A third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson has led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls and the playoffs in six of his seven seasons in the league.