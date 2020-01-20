Super Bowl Window Still Open for Packers, Says Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is confident Sunday's defeat to the San Francisco 49ers did not represent his final opportunity to win a second Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

Veteran quarterback Rodgers led the Packers to the NFL title in February 2011 but has since been frustrated in his pursuit of another ring.

The 49ers' 37-20 success at Levi's Stadium marked Green Bay's third NFC Championship Game loss in six seasons.

Rodgers, now 36, threw two touchdowns and two picks as the Packers failed to recover from a one-sided first half, but he believes this team can still win again, aided by general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur.

"The exciting thing is I have a lot of faith and trust in Brian and his staff," he said. "I think Matt LaFleur deserves a lot of credit for the way that we performed week in and week out.

"He even set the vision every week. Very simple messaging. With his leadership and empowering guys the way that he did, and with Brian adding pieces as he did this offseason and will continue to do, the window is open for us.

"That's the exciting thing. It doesn't make this feel any [better], but that is very exciting moving forward.

"The window is open and I think we'll be on the right side of one of these real soon."

However, Rodgers acknowledges such defeats are especially painful in the final years of an esteemed career.

"It's a little raw right now, for sure," he added. "It definitely hurts a little more than earlier in the career just because you realise how difficult it is to get to this spot.

"With all of the changes this offseason, [a new coach], the installation of a new system and a new programme, to get to this point, you feel like it was something special because it just didn't really make sense.

"We weren't picked by most people to win our division, but we found a way to not only do that but to win a home playoff game and get to this spot.

"It just kind of felt like it was meant to be almost, so that was a little bit disappointing.

"It's a little more disappointing when you realise that I don't have the same number of years ahead of me as I do behind me."