Patrick Mahomes Wants Long-Term Deal With Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants a long-term contract with the Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs reportedly exercised their fifth-year option for 2018 NFL MVP Mahomes, 24, on Thursday.

But Mahomes is eager to sign a new deal with the Chiefs after leading the team to their second Super Bowl title earlier this year.

"I want to be a Chief for a long time. I want to have a contract that says that and then I can go out there and know I have that security and everything like that," he told reporters on Friday, via ESPN.

"I understand and trust the Chiefs' organization and everybody in it will handle it the right way.

"I trust my representation that they're going to ease my mind and let me go out there and just love the game that I've loved playing.

"Whenever it happens, it happens."

Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns during last regular season, with another 10 TDs in the postseason.