Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Chiefs QB Returns To Practice, Not Ruled Out For Week 8

Patrick Mahomes returned to practice for the Kansas City Chiefs less than a week after dislocating his kneecap.

The star quarterback's injury turned a few stomachs during last Thursday's victory over the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City previously indicated there would be a potential Week 11 return for the reigning NFL MVP, but Mahomes has somehow yet to be ruled out of their meeting with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday that Matt Moore will get the majority of reps at practice, but Mahomes will throw and take part in individual drills.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes will practice today, but Matt Moore will make the “majority” of the team reps.



But when asked, Reid once again didn’t rule out Mahomes for Sunday. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) October 23, 2019

Mahomes suffered the injury on a quarterback sneak in the first half against the Broncos. He then appeared to have his kneecap popped back into place on the field.

The cart was initially called out for Mahomes, but he was able to walk off the field on his own power.

"His knee didn't even look like a knee," tight end Travis Kelce said afterwards. "It was all out of whack. I couldn't even describe it."

Mahomes underwent an MRI exam the next day that revealed no significant ligament damage.

Moore, a 12-year veteran, completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown against Denver after Mahomes left the game and led Kansas City to a 30-6 win.