Panthers Expect Healthy Cam Newton For 2019 Camp

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera believes quarterback Cam Newton is "ready to roll" as they begin training camp.

Newton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder in January after struggling last season.

The Panthers have been optimistic about him being ready in time for training camp and Newton threw at the team's three-day mandatory minicamp last month.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday as both rookies and veterans reported for training camp, Rivera was upbeat about his quarterback's recovery but hinted his reps will likely be monitored as doctors continue to watch his surgically repaired shoulder.

"We believe he's ready to roll," Rivera said of the 2015 NFL MVP.

Asked about how many throws Newton would be limited to in practice, Rivera added: "It's going to be structured around our installation. So based on the things that we have as far as going in with our install will dictate what he does.

"All of his reps will be monitored, they'll be scripted out, and we'll just follow that pattern as we go through it.

"There will be a [pitch] count, obviously. They're going to pay attention to the reps to see how he is the next morning every day.

"He had a good offseason, he had a good break from what we're being told, and again the proof will be in the pudding. We'll get to see tomorrow [Thursday]."

Newton, 30, completed a career-high 67.9 percent of his passes in 2018 for 3,385 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The 2011 first overall pick and has two seasons left on his current contract.

The Panthers stumbled to a 7-9 finish after a promising 6-2 start, but will look to return to the top of the NFC South for the first time since 2015.