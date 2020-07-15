The Philadelphia Eagles are set to play home games behind closed doors this season due to restrictions enforced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials have informed the Eagles and the Phillies – Philadelphia's MLB franchise – that fans will not be permitted to attend games in 2020.

Several NFL franchises, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, have already announced plans for reduced capacities that will see a limited number of supporters allowed to attend their games, provided they socially distance.

However, Eagles home games at Lincoln Financial Field in 2020 are likely to have no fans at all because experts believe it is impossible to completely rule out COVID-19 spreading among a crowd.

"The Eagles are still going to be allowed to play, although without crowds. The Phillies will continue to be allowed to play, although without crowds," Philadelphia's managing director Brian Abernathy told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"We have been in communication with the Eagles. We have told them our expectations are that they don't have fans."

The 2020 MLB season is finally set to begin next week, while the NFL campaign starts in September.

The United States has been the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 3.5million confirmed cases of the virus.

In terms of whether fans will be allowed into stadiums, the NFL is allowing each market to determine how many can attend.