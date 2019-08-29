NFL Free Agent Ryan Russell Comes Out As Bisexual

NFL free agent Ryan Russell opened up about his sexuality in a letter published on Thursday that reveals he is bisexual.

The defensive end said keeping silent on the matter meant he had been deprived of "the basic privilege of living an open life".

Russell wants to return to the NFL but fears his sexuality could prove a barrier, although it is one he aims to help break down.

There is not a single openly LGBTQ player in the NFL. Defensive end Ryan Russell wants to change that.



"Whatever I was to you before this letter, I'm still that now. We just know each other a little better."https://t.co/NNIjpQmm0q — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 29, 2019

"Judging from the fact that there isn't a single openly LGBTQ player in the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball or the NHL, brings me pause," he wrote in a letter published by ESPN.

"I want to change that – for me, for other athletes who share these common goals, and for the generations of LGBTQ athletes who will come next."

The 27-year-old, who has played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missed the entire 2018 season because of a shoulder injury.

He hopes now to find acceptance with a new team after realising that being open and honest had made him feel more at ease with himself.

"Have I lied to team-mates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans about who I am? Not exactly," he wrote.

"But withholding information is a form of deceit. And I want the next part of my career – and life – steeped in trust and honesty.

"During the season you spend more time with your team than with your own family; truth and honesty are the cornerstones of a winning culture.

"My truth is that I'm a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man."