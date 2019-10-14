Mayfield Says Hip Is 'Tender' After Browns Lose to Seahawks

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said his hip feels "tender" after suffering an injury in the NFL loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

During Cleveland's 32-28 defeat against the Seahawks, Mayfield injured his hip on a scramble in the first half on Sunday. A few plays later, Mayfield was seen down on one knee in pain. He was evaluated in the locker room between series and remained in the game.

After the game, Mayfield said his hip felt "tender," but that it was no excuse for the way he played.

"It hurts," Mayfield said. "But it's a physical game of football."

Mayfield completed 22 of his 37 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also rushed four times for 35 yards and one score.

The Browns (2-4) head into their bye week before visiting reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots (6-0) in Week 8.