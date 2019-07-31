Mayfield: Browns Must Be Able To Communicate

Baker Mayfield has no issues with calling out the Cleveland Browns' receivers, insisting he must be on the same page as his team-mates.

The second-year Browns quarterback was seen screaming at the receivers during a training camp, with players having failed to hustle towards him as he scrambled outside the pocket.

And Mayfield has explained he had no hesitation over causing a stir in training in order to improve the Browns' chances.

"Those guys know that's a big part of our offence, and they know that," Mayfield said of his receivers, ESPN reported.

"It's just the fact that if we get lazy and let things slide, we need to be open to communicating right now. That's what the good teams do.

"I'm not going to be a jackass. I'm going to talk through it. I'm going to harp on it, then I'm going to talk to them. And like I said, we need to be on the same page."

Mayfield said his timing with newly traded Odell Beckham Jr. and veteran Jarvis Landry has been going well and added they have been able to pinpoint certain mistakes.

"Absolutely, and there's an appreciation from my end that [Beckham] has been able to come communicate and talk through things," Mayfield said.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens echoed Mayfield's sentiment.

"I expect my quarterback to get everybody on the same page," Kitchens said. "That's what I want."