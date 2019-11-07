Mahomes Day-To-Day On Return From Knee Injury

Andy Reid remains unsure when Patrick Mahomes will return for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the star quarterback is increasing his workload in practice.

Mahomes suffered a knee injury during the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos on October 17.

Frank Clark, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and Kendall Fuller were limited in practice.https://t.co/NNyddS6Hxn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 6, 2019

The 2018 NFL MVP was expected to miss three weeks so could make a return against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Chiefs head coach Reid is still unsure if the 24-year-old will be available, saying Mahomes still had work to do to prove his fitness.

"I think it's going to be day to day," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We've got to see how he handles [it], he didn't take a ton of reps last week so we'll try increase them here a little bit and see how it works out."

Despite Mahomes' injury, the Chiefs are 6-3 this season and sit top of the AFC West.