Legendary NFL Hall Of Fame Coach Don Shula Dies Aged 90

Don Shula, holder of the record for the most wins by a head coach in NFL history, has died aged 90.

The Miami Dolphins, with whom Shula won two Super Bowls in a 25-year spell as head coach, announced his passing on Monday.

Shula's 1972 Dolphins remain the only team to go through a full campaign without losing a game. They went 14-0 in the regular season before going on to win Super Bowl VII with a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Miami retained the title the following year, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII.

Shula would go on to lead the Dolphins to two further Super Bowl appearances in the 1982 and 1984 seasons.

They were defeated by the Redskins in Super Bowl XVII and then lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX.

In a post announcing his death on Twitter, the Dolphins said: "Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years.

"He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene.

"Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike."

Shula, who coached the Baltimore Colts from 1963 to 1969 before taking over the Dolphins in 1970, finished up with 347 wins.

He had stints with the Cleveland Browns, Colts and Redskins as a player and, after spells in the college coaching ranks as an assistant, became a defensive backs coach with the Detroit Lions in 1960, going on to become their defensive coordinator.

Shula brought his coaching career to an end after the 1995 season with the Dolphins and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.