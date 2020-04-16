Kaepernick Makes $100,000 Donation

Colin Kaepernick has pledged to donate $100,000 to the coronavirus relief fund for his Know Your Rights Camp campaign.

The organisation was set up by NFL quarterback Kaepernick to "raise awareness" on higher education, self-empowerment and how to interact with law enforcement.

Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. We've launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Donate at: https://t.co/ag2euE1Qtz pic.twitter.com/aBcjKku2kC — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 16, 2020

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season - the year he started taking a knee to protest racial injustice.

He revealed his donation would go towards helping black and ethnic minority communities in the United States.

"I’m donating $100,000 to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund," Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.

I’m donating $100,000 to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund. Join us in our mission to help address the disproportionate affect the pandemic is having on our communities🖤✊🏾Use the hashtag #WeGotUs & tag @yourrightscamp after you donate so they can show you some love pic.twitter.com/yzcTlvw7mR — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 16, 2020

"Join us in our mission to help address the disproportionate affect the pandemic is having on our communities."

There have been 650,000 cases of coronavirus in the USA, where over 33,000 people have died from COVID-19.